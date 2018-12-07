Georgia bans 200 Iranian citizens to enter the country – Tehran

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian border guards banned 200 citizens of Iran to enter the country despite no problems with their documents, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasemi said, but could not mention the exact date, adding that this happened before December 3, reports Armenpress.

Qasemi said the foreign ministry cannot understand the reason of not allowing the Iranian citizens to enter Georgia. He said Tehran will continue the talks with Tbilisi in order to clarify and solve this issue.

In his turn Georgia’s foreign minister David Zalkaliani said the Georgian side has different information.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan