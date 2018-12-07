Pashinyan attends cancellation ceremony of postage stamp dedicated to Spitak earthquake

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Before the launch of today’s outgoing session of the government in Gyumri, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the cancellation ceremony of a postage stamp dedicated to the theme Earthquake of Spitak in the Gyumri City Hall, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The postage stamp was cancelled by Armenia’s acting minister of emergency situations Felix Tsolakyan, acting minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan and Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian.

The postage stamp depicts the collage of the scenes from the devastating earthquake taken place on December 7thin 1988. The scenes include the demolished buildings, rescue works and the clock of the Independence Square of Gyumri, that shows the time of the earthquake.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 230 AMD is printed in Cartor printing house in France with the print-run of 30000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the chief designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan