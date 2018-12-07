Postage stamp dedicated to 1988 Spitak earthquake cancelled and put into circulation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. On December 7 a postage stamp dedicated to the 1988 Spitak devastating earthquake was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the Gyumri City Hall before the launch of the government’s outgoing session, reports Armenpress.

The postage stamp was cancelled by Armenia’s acting minister of emergency situations Felix Tsolakyan, acting minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan and Chairman of the Board of “HayPost” CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian.

“Although the postage stamp depicts demolished buildings, but it more aimed at depicting survived people, rescuers and the reviving city”, designer of the postage stamp Vahagn Mkrtchyan told Armenpress.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 230 AMD is printed in Cartor printing house in France with the print-run of 30.000 pcs.

The postage stamp depicts the demolished buildings, rescue works and the clock of the Independence Square of Gyumri, that shows the time of the earthquake.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan