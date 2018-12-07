30 years since devastating earthquake, Gyumri still has 2856 makeshift homes

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 30 years since the 1988 Armenian earthqauek, there are still 2856 makeshift homes, aka domiks, in Gyumri, the country’s second largest city, Mayor Samvel Balasanyan saud during the outgoing Cabinet meeting.

“There are 2856 [makeshift homes] in Gyumri. There are people who migrated to Gyumri, bought the home, got registered and are living there. 451 homes are entirely vacant,” he said.

According to him, the number of the makeshift homes is decreasing since 2012, but the final solution will last long with the current paces.

He said the number was 4200 when he took office in 2012. He noted that the final solution requires joint work and cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan