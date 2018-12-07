Urban Development Committee Chairman introduces details on programs implemented and planned in disaster zone

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 5381 families were declared as beneficiaries of the housing program being implemented by the state assistance aimed at solving the housing problems of families who remained homeless after the 1988 devastating earthquake, Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Avetik Eloyan said during today’s outgoing session of the government in Gyumri, reports Armenpress.

“The housing issue for 4839 families out of 5381 was solved during 2008-2017 with nearly 65 billion AMD funds. According to the government’s 2018-2022 action plan, it is expected to complete the state duties towards the remaining 542 families by the end of 2020. It’s worth mentioning, that the housing issue of 44 more families will be solved with 460 million AMD budgetary allocations in the rural settlement of Lori province, by completing their semi-constructed houses. A respective decision on this was adopted during the government’s November 22 session according to which the construction works of these semi-constructed houses must launch in March 2019 and be completed until December 1. As a result, 498 families still will wait for the solution of their housing issue which will require nearly 3.5 billion AMD”, the Committee Chairman said.

The Armenian government today is holding an outgoing session in Gyumri dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the December 7, 1988 Spitak earthquake.

The Spitak earthquake shattered the peace of Armenia 30 years ago. A 10 magnitude near the epicenter devastating earthquake took place in 40% of the territory of Armenia at 11:41 (local time), December 7, 1988. Spitak, Leninakan, Kirovakan, Stepanavan towns, over hundreds of villages and settlements of Spitak, Akhuryan, Gugark, Aragats, Kalinino, Stepanavan were fully or partially demolished during a few seconds.

More than 25 thousand people died, 514.000 people remained homeless. 17 of the housing resources broke down (over 8 million square meters of living area). 230 industrial objects with 82 thousand workplaces were ruined due to the quake. The economic damage of Armenia amounted to 13 billion RUB.

