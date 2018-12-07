Government suggests 7 Dec. to mark Commemoration Day of Earthquake Victims and Disaster Endurance

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. December 7 might be marked in Armenia as the Commemoration Day of Earthquake Victims and Disaster Endurance.

The bill has been developed by the government and was presented today during the executive’s outgoing session in Gyumri.

It was introduced by caretaker minister of emergency situations Felix Tsolakyan.

The Cabinet meeting is being held in Gyumri today in honor of the 1988 December 7 Armenian earthquake.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan