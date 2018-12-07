‘Time to shake off sorrow and build new Armenia’ – healthcare minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan has issued a statement on the 30th anniversary of the 1988 Armenian earthquake, known as the Spitak earthquake.

“No matter how much time passes, the earthquake has left a great scar on us all, especially on the population of the greatly affected northern regions of Armenia,” he said.

“30 years ago on this day, the devastating earthquake nearly leveled a number of regions in Armenia – big cities of Lori and Shirak provinces, more than hundred of villages and settlements, claiming 25,000 lives and leaving nearly more than half a million people homeless. The pan-national disaster united Armenians around the world, more than 100 countries brought their contribution,” the continued.

“Although December 7th has left hard psychological and emotional memories in our hearts, it is time to [shake off] the sorrow and build a new Armenia,” he said, noting that recently the new Vanadzor Medical Center was opened with modern equipments, among other initiatives, and that such steps will be continuous. He also expressed certainty that soon all consequences of the disaster will be able to be completely overcome.

