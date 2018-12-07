UN General Assembly rejects US-led draft resolution condemning Hamas

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The UN General Assembly on Thursday rejected a US-led draft resolution that condemns the Palestinian movement of Hamas, TASS reports.

A total of 87 countries, including Russia, Arab countries and Southern American nations, voted against the document during the main vote. 57 nations supported it, while 33 abstained.

Among other things, the resolution condemned Hamas for "repeatedly firing rockets into Israel and for inciting violence, thereby putting civilians at risk," and for its use of resources in Gaza to construct military infrastructure "including tunnels to infiltrate Israel and equipment to launch rockets into civilian areas."

Instead, the General Assembly adopted by absolute majority a brief document, calling for peace in the Middle East and suggested by Ireland. Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon described the document as "anti-Israeli," while Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour thanked the General Assembly for its efforts to "prevent injustice,” according to TASS.