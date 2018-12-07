Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 December

Government holds outgoing session in Gyumri


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The outgoing session of the Armenian government has kicked off in Gyumri on December 7, reports Armenpress.

The session is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the 1988 earthquake.

3 issues are included in the session agenda.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan                                 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration