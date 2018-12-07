George H. W. Bush laid to rest in Texas

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 41st President of the United States George Herbert Walker Bush was laid to rest Thursday in Texas after a formal funeral in Washington on Wednesday.

His body was taken by train to his presidential library in College Station, where he was buried in the afternoon, Washington Post reported.

On the burial day, the only living former President of the United States was George W. Bush, who sat from his father’s casket at the altar of the church.

During the Wednesday official funeral, all four living former presidents and incumbent Donald Trump were in attendance.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan