Trump expected to nominate State Dep. spox Heather Nauert new U.N. ambassador

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be his new ambassador to the United Nations, CNN reported citing sources in the administration.

The announcement is expected to come on Friday, two officials say.

Nauert, 48, had little experience in government or foreign policy before joining the administration in April 2017 after several years as an anchor and correspondent for Fox News, including on the “Fox and Friends” show watched by Trump.

