LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-12-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.45% to $1970.50, copper price down by 1.88% to $6169.00, lead price up by 1.32% to $2002.00, nickel price down by 1.51% to $11110.00, tin price up by 1.86% to $19150.00, zinc price up by 0.43% to $2591.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:12 European Stocks - 06-12-18
- 09:11 US stocks stood at - 06-12-18
- 09:09 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-12-18
- 09:09 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-12-18
- 09:07 Oil Prices Up - 06-12-18
- 12.06-20:06 Pashinyan attends non-formal meeting of heads of CIS member states
- 12.06-19:18 Armenian PM’s spokesperson responds to President of Belarus, CSTO Gen-Sec still to be decided
- 12.06-19:12 German media refers to Armenia as country with deep cognac and wine making traditions, great ambitions in IT
- 12.06-18:43 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan meets with Foreign Minister of Poland
- 12.06-18:32 Anna Hakobyan tells Al-Jazeera about Armenia’s velvet revolution
- 12.06-18:25 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet again in the beginning of 2019
- 12.06-17:38 Solution of logistic issues in EAEU agenda – Armenia’s acting PM
- 12.06-17:34 Yerevan Mayor receives Russian Ambassador
- 12.06-17:27 CSTO able to not allow Azerbaijan’s temptation to solve NK conflict militarily, says Pashinyan
- 12.06-17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-12-18
- 12.06-17:25 Asian Stocks - 06-12-18
- 12.06-17:20 Pashinyan considers reforms of judicial system one of the key issues of government agenda
- 12.06-17:17 Next sitting of Eurasian Supreme Economic Council to take place in Kazakhstan
- 12.06-17:11 Government’s task is to transform political revolution into economic revolution - Pashinyan
- 12.06-17:00 Pashinyan attends opening ceremony of new building of Armenia’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg
- 12.06-16:57 Two inmates attempt Shawshank Redemption-style prison break in Armenia, get busted half- way
- 12.06-16:43 Missing soldier in avalanche found dead
- 12.06-16:39 Armenia attaches importance to continuous steps for raising CSTO’s productivity
- 12.06-16:07 President Sarkissian optimistic towards future of Armenian-Italian relations
- 12.06-16:05 Pashinyan sees all conditions for holding most open, free and fair election in past quarter century
- 12.06-15:53 Pashinyan announces plan to develop technological parts of Armenia’s economy to leaders of EAEU states
- 12.06-15:45 Armenia interested in further deepening of EEU integration processes, Pashinyan says
- 12.06-15:41 Armenia assumes chairmanship in EAEU
- 12.06-15:23 Putin wishes good luck to Armenia on 2019 EEU chairmanship
- 12.06-15:18 Ombudsman slams wiretapping of PM, NSS chief
- 12.06-15:09 Putin proposes EAEU states to raise economic sovereignty
- 12.06-14:53 President Sarkissian sends congratulatory letter to President of Finland on Independence Day
- 12.06-14:52 Armenian President sends letter of gratitude to German counterpart
- 12.06-14:50 President Armen Sarkissian visits Green Food LLC
- 12.06-14:40 Normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations not priority in terms of topicality, argues HHK’s Ashotyan
14:45, 12.01.2018
Viewed 2708 times 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan
21:24, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2439 times Armenia, German KfW bank sign grant agreement for implementing “Biodiversity and sustainable local development in Armenia” program
15:49, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2236 times Russia rebuffs Azerbaijani reaction to Artsakh president’s Moscow visit
15:48, 12.01.2018
Viewed 2173 times Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan's actions aimed at making Arsen Baghdasaryan subject to public curiosity and propaganda tool
12:05, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2085 times National Instruments co-founder says Armenia has all necessary preconditions to become world’s leading country in IT field