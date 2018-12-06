Pashinyan attends non-formal meeting of heads of CIS member states
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the non-formal meeting of the heads of CIS member states in St. Petersburg.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, first the Heads of State participated in the protocol photo session, afterwards they discussed the prospects of cooperation in the sidelines of the CIS around a working dinner.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
