Zohrab Mnatsakanyan meets with Foreign Minister of Poland

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Milan on a working visit, met with Foreign Minister of Poland Jacek Czaputowicz on December 5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the FMs of the two countries discussed a number of issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda. The interlocutors expressed readiness to take practical steps to further enrich the Armenian-Polish agenda of cooperation, based on centuries-old friendship and mutual respect, and highlighted the role of the Polish-Armenian community in those efforts.

The sides exchanged views on Armenia-EU cooperation. In this context Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and EU is not only a legal ground for enhancing cooperation with the EU member states, but is also an important tool for encouraging the reforms in Armenia. The interlocutors shared the opinion that the 10th jubilee anniversary of the Eastern Partnership initiative is a good opportunity to evaluate the achievements recorded in this format and to outline the prospects for enhancing the existing cooperation.

The acting Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the reform process in Armenia conducted by the Government of Armenia, emphasizing the Government’s priority of holding elections that will be trustful and will reflect the will of the people.

