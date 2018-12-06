Solution of logistic issues in EAEU agenda – Armenia’s acting PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The solution of logistic problems within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is in the Union’s agenda, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with the Armenian community representatives in St. Petersburg, reports Armenpress.

“This is one of the most important issues being discussed in the EAEU. We are going to implement a pilot program which will facilitate the process of cargo transportations, the goods will not be subject to additional checks by introduction of digital system”, the acting PM said, commenting on the opportunities to solve the road issues between Georgia and Russia, adding that Armenia is interested in this process.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan