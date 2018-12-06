CSTO able to not allow Azerbaijan’s temptation to solve NK conflict militarily, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed the issue of the CSTO secretary general during a meeting with the Armenian community of St. Petersburg in Russia.

“To a great extent this position is simply an occasion to speak about the existing issues regarding mutual obligations of the organization’s member states. We want to get clear answers. No one can accuse us in not fulfilling our allied obligations in any point. Like previously, Armenia has now also proven the fact of being a loyal ally. Regrettably, we can’t say this about all our CSTO colleagues, therefore we say – let’s clarify our relations – are we allies or not? If we are allies, then we must fulfill all our obligations, but the actions that essentially contradict these obligations are unclear for us. We must know whom we can rely on and whom not. I am sure that the CSTO is able to not allow Azerbaijan’s temptation to solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict militarily. Now a question, is the CSTO planning to apply this tool of its or not. This is a matter of strategic importance for us. The issue of the secretary general is a secondary, tertiary, even [less important] issue. Let the representative of Belarus remain there eternally, but all our mutual obligations be fulfilled,” Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that there are serious questions regarding the vision of CSTO countries concerning NK in the direction as to what extent they stem from the nature of strategic partnership.

“When we clarify relations in the context of these questions, I can guarantee that there will never be any [crumples] in our relations. We don’t need formal statuses, we need mutual obligations and full implementation of these obligations,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan