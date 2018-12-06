Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-12-18
YEREVAN, 6 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 485.12 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.58 drams to 550.03 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.27 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.13 drams to 617.27 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price вup by 152.81 drams to 19344.92 drams. Silver price вup by 2.46 drams to 226.86 drams. Platinum price down by 2.07 drams to 12539.96 drams.
