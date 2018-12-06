Pashinyan considers reforms of judicial system one of the key issues of government agenda

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Talking about the issues existing in the justice field, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the reforms of the judicial system are one of the key tasks of the government’s agenda, as it has been formed in an atmosphere and conditions known to everyone, reports Armenpress.

“The European Court of Human Rights has already started and will soon publish shameful verdicts connected with Armenia which will show the absence of an independent judiciary in Armenia. We must create real guarantees for the independent activity of courts. Today the investigative agencies in Armenia are free more than ever if we mean the traditional influence ways from the government to the judicial system. But I am not sure that the same wiretappers have not maintained their influence on the system, and it is necessary to make real changes after the elections. There is an idea to try to establish arbitration in Armenia operating by international arbitration rules, there is such practice in the world. When we say economic revolution, we all understand that it is necessary, we should not allow any obstacle to close the path of potential investments. Therefore, we must not be afraid of revolutionary solutions so that Armenia will become more favorable for investments”, Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with the Armenian community representatives in St. Petersburg.

He added that the Armenian investors especially show unique activeness and interest in making investments in Armenia. “We are interested in this, our government has no business interest which enables and provides a unique chance to create equal conditions for investments. It’s unique when the political power has no business interest at all. If such thing appears in our government at some time, I promise to eliminate it immediately”, he said.

At the meeting Pashinyan also commented on the question regarding the position of the CSTO Secretary General. “That position is just an occasion to talk about the existing problems in connection with the mutual commitments of the organization’s member states. We want to receive concrete responses. No one can blame us on not implementing our allied commitments. Both previously and now Armenia has proved the fact of being a loyal ally. Unfortunately, we cannot say this about all our partners of the CSTO, therefore, we say let clarify our relations, whether we are allies or not, if yes, then we must fulfill all our commitments, but we cannot understand the actions which in fact contradict these commitments. We should know whom we can rely on and whom not. I am convinced that the CSTO is able not to allow Azerbaijan’s temptation to solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through military means. And now question arises, whether the CSTO is going to apply that tool or not? This is a matter of strategic significance for us. The issue of Secretary General is a secondary matter”, he said.

Pashinyan said we as a nation must understand our environment. “When we clarify the relations in the context of these issues, I can guarantee that there will be no wrinkle in our relations. We don’t need formal statuses, we need mutual commitments and their complete implementation”, he added.