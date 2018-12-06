Pashinyan attends opening ceremony of new building of Armenia’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of the new building of Armenia’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg, his Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan toured the new building and got acquainted with the conditions. It was reported that the building has a historical meaning and has been built in 1912. The building has been provided to the Armenian Consulate for 49 years, free of charge. The new building has been completely renovated by the funds of the local Armenian community.

Pashinyan congratulated the ceremony participants on the opening of this new building, expressing confidence that it will contribute to improvement of services provided to the Armenian community and the effective work of the Consulate. “The Armenian people have warm feelings towards the Russian Federation, and such events strengthen our relations. I hope new offices linked with Armenia will open in Russia, and the Russian investments will continue increasing in our country”, the acting Armenian PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan