Armenia attaches importance to continuous steps for raising CSTO’s productivity

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, currently on a working visit in Milan, Italy, participated in a meeting of foreign ministers of CSTO member countries that are taking part in the OSCE Ministerial Conference, the foreign ministry said.

In his remarks, Mnatsakanyan attached importance to taking continous steps for raising the productivity of the CSTO, aimed at the further development of cooperation that is based on principles of allied solidarity. In this context he highly appreciated this format of meetings with counterparts of CSTO member states, which is yet another chance to address the issues facing the structure and to discuss issues of coordinating foreign policy of member states in international arenas.

