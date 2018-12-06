Pashinyan sees all conditions for holding most open, free and fair election in past quarter century

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Changes are taking place in Armenia today that impact all sectors of the public’s life, caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the Eurasian Economic Supreme Council sitting.

“As you know, in three days early election of parliament will take place in our country. I can confidently say that today all conditions exist in Armenia that are required for holding the most open, free and fair elections from all elections that have taken place in the last quarter century. All conditions for the free expression of will of our people have been created. The new parliament will enable the people of Armenia to form a government, the activity of which will be aimed at achieving results as soon as possible in priority directions of the society, namely in combating corruption, strengthening the rule of law and creating equal conditions for all subjects operating in the economic and political sectors,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also touched upon Armenia’s representation issue at the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council.

“Being guided by principles of constructive approach concerning our collegial relations and our union’s activity, we do not insist to immediately discuss this issue and make a respective decision. Nevertheless, this is a delicate issue for us, and we would like to leave it in our general agenda of discussions for finding a mutually beneficial solution for us all,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan