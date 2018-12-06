Pashinyan announces plan to develop technological parts of Armenia’s economy to leaders of EAEU states

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to develop the technological parts of the economy, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, reports Armenpress.

“The information technologies are one of the rapidly growing fields of our economy and is the possible competitive advantage of our country. In this sense the digital agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union presents a unique interest to us. It is fully in accordance with our priorities, and we are interested in completely implementing it”, the acting PM said.

Pashinyan added that Armenia attaches specific importance to the diversification of foreign economic relations. “We fully support the main directions of the EAEU’s 2019 international activity and the efforts aimed at expanding the geography of free trade agreements. We consider a priority the cooperation with the EU and the countries which are our direct trade partners”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The acting PM stated that Armenia is ready to act as an effective platform for the development of trade and economic relations with Iran. “We are also ready to play an active role in the talks over a free trade agreement with Egypt. We are interested in the Iran-China agreements coming into force as soon as possible. The Armenian government is completing the domestic procedure on ratifying these documents, and soon will submit them for the parliament’s approval after the parliamentary elections”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan