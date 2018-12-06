Armenia interested in further deepening of EEU integration processes, Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is one of the Armenian government’s priorities, trade-economic cooperation with EEU countries is becoming one of the most important positive factors that is influencing the country’s economic growth and foreign trade potential, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the Eurasian Economic Supreme Council session.

“In the first ten months of 2018 trade turnover growth between Armenia and EEU countries has amounted 15% against the same period of 2017. In the same time period, export volumes of EEU countries grew more than 22%, while Armenia’s general exports volumes 11,7%.

EEU countries’ share in Armenia’s general exports structure is also increasing. This facts, I believe, prove not only the favorable conjuncture for our products in EEU markets, but also the efficiency of active free trade tools within our union,” Pashinyan said.

He added that Armenia is interested in the further deepening of integration processes in the EEU.

“We are ready to further make all efforts for perfecting integration institutions and finding new paths and mechanisms for cooperation. In this context I would like to note that Armenia welcomes the Declaration on Further Deepening of Integration Processes and supports the clauses of this document that define the philosophy of our cooperation and the main directions of its development. We are convinced that the integration of our countries must eventually serve for the creation of a convenient business environment and complete realization of human potential. If we will be able to achieve visible results in this matter, then a number of businessmen and individuals will appear who will be interested in the deepening of integration. Integration will become irreversible, if citizens of the countries will see concrete results,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan