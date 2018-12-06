Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 December

Putin wishes good luck to Armenia on 2019 EEU chairmanship


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. In 2019, Armenia will assume chairmanship at the Eurasian Economic Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Putin wished good luck to Armenia in his remarks.

“I would like to wish good luck to our Armenian friends,” the Russian president said.

