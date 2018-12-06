Ombudsman slams wiretapping of PM, NSS chief

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The illegal wiretapping of any phone conversation leads to the inadmissibility of using the information acquired in this manner, Human Rights Defender’s Office PR director Nune Hovsepyan told ARMENPRESS, conveying the stance of the Ombudsman on yesterday’s online leak of an audio recording of a wiretapped phone conversation between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and National Security Service director Artur Vanetsyan.

“The Constitution of Armenia guarantees the right to confidentiality of communication, including phone conversations. The freedom and confidentially of communication can only be restricted by law, exclusively for goals envisaged by the Constitution and maintenance of guarantees. This guarantee covers any person and any type of phone conversation,” the Ombudsman’s Office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan