Putin proposes EAEU states to raise economic sovereignty

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to think of creating common payment infrastructure, TASS reported.

“We suggest that the issue of creating common payment infrastructure using up-to-date financial technologies in EAEU should be developed. That would enhance sustainability of national payment systems of (EAEU) countries by making them less dependent on the dollar and other foreign currencies”, Putin said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

“That in a strict sense means raising economic sovereignty”, he added.

The Russian leader also stated that the creation of common gas, oil market within the EAEU will enable to increase the GDP of the member states by 9 billion USD.

