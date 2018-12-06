President Sarkissian sends congratulatory letter to President of Finland on Independence Day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Finland Sauli Niinistö on the national day of the country, the Independence Day, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the positive dynamics of the Armenian-Finnish relations will not only be maintained, but a productive cooperation will be established in a number of fields of bilateral interest for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

