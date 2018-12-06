Armenian President sends letter of gratitude to German counterpart
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a letter of gratitude to President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier for the warm reception showed during his recent official visit to Germany, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.
“In order to continue our comprehensive dialogue, I sincerely invite you to pay an official visit to Armenia in 2019”, the letter says.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
