Armenian President sends letter of gratitude to German counterpart

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a letter of gratitude to President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier for the warm reception showed during his recent official visit to Germany, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“In order to continue our comprehensive dialogue, I sincerely invite you to pay an official visit to Armenia in 2019”, the letter says.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan