Most of surveyed citizens familiar with pre-election program of My Step bloc - GALLUP

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The recent polls carried out in Armenia revealed that 48% of the respondents are familiar with the pre-election programs of political parties or party alliances, Gallup International Association’s Armenia member MPG director Aram Navasardyan told reporters, presenting the results of the surveys conducted from December 1 to 4, reports Armenpress.

Most of the survey respondents, 83.3%, are familiar with the pre-election program of My Step alliance, 37.3% of them with that of the Prosperous Armenia party, 22.9% with that of the Bright Armenia party. “Majority of the respondents, 71%, got acquainted with the pre-election programs of the political forces through TV, 32.4% through booklets, 15.5% through Facebook”, he said.

1.1% and 0.9% of the respondents said they got acquainted with the pre-election programs via the websites of the parties and the print media respectively.

The polls were conducted by face to face format. 1100 people were surveyed. The surveys were conducted in 10 provinces of Armenia and all administrative districts of Yerevan in proportion to the distribution of the population of Armenia.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan