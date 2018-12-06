President of Artsakh holds meeting with Head of Penitentiary Service of Armenia’s justice ministry

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on December 6 received Head of the Penitentiary Service of the justice ministry of Armenia Artyom Mkhoyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting various issues relating to the cooperation of the two Armenian states in the penitentiary field were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Police Chief of Artsakh Igor Grigoryan and other officials.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan