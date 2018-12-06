President of Artsakh holds meeting with Head of Penitentiary Service of Armenia’s justice ministry
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on December 6 received Head of the Penitentiary Service of the justice ministry of Armenia Artyom Mkhoyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
During the meeting various issues relating to the cooperation of the two Armenian states in the penitentiary field were discussed.
The meeting was also attended by Police Chief of Artsakh Igor Grigoryan and other officials.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 15:41 Armenia assumes chairmanship in EAEU
- 15:23 Putin wishes good luck to Armenia on 2019 EEU chairmanship
- 15:18 Ombudsman slams wiretapping of PM, NSS chief
- 15:09 Putin proposes EAEU states to raise economic sovereignty
- 14:53 President Sarkissian sends congratulatory letter to President of Finland on Independence Day
- 14:52 Armenian President sends letter of gratitude to German counterpart
- 14:50 President Armen Sarkissian visits Green Food LLC
- 14:40 Normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations not priority in terms of topicality, argues HHK’s Ashotyan
- 14:34 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Head of Penitentiary Service of Armenia’s justice ministry
- 14:34 Most of surveyed citizens familiar with pre-election program of My Step bloc - GALLUP
- 14:19 Food safety agency lifts temporary ban on imports from Great Britain, Netherlands
- 13:58 Government in no hurry to accept ‘donation’ of jailed MP, ex-customs official
- 13:57 Armenia abolishes visa requirements for citizens of Mongolia holding diplomatic and official passports
- 13:56 Revision of gas price supplied to Armenia to be discussed at EAEU Supreme Economic Council session
- 13:29 0.5% of survey respondents in Armenia unaware of upcoming parliamentary elections
- 13:27 Soldier missing in avalanche in Armenia’s south-east
- 12:45 Gyumri’s “Berlin” medical center receives coupons of donations of President Armen Sarkissian and German Red Cross
- 12:43 Government allows imports of right-sided steering wheel cars with 6-months period for modification
- 12:37 Government extends loan agreement term with EBRD
- 12:12 YSU, AUA to have new curriculum, government approves 2019-2020 program
- 12:10 Government grants import privileges to civilian helicopter company
- 12:06 69.4% of voters say will vote in favor of My Step alliance during upcoming elections – GALLUP poll
- 11:39 Government declares conscription of officer medics from military’s reserve
- 11:33 130 schools restored in Syria’s Aleppo after war
- 11:12 Three tax officials arrested for extortion
- 11:03 Armenia’s financial system is stable: IMF Executive Board concludes 2018 assessment
- 10:53 State Property Committee transitions completely to electronic auction system
- 10:25 Huawei founder’s daughter, CFO, arrested in Canada on U.S. warrant
- 10:18 Grand debate must be requirement by law, argues Pashinyan
- 10:15 Road condition update: Fog reported on some highways, Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass
- 10:06 Two U.S. military aircraft crash into Pacific Ocean
- 10:02 Armenia’s acting foreign minister, Azerbaijani FM agree to continue meetings in future
- 09:53 U.S. makes preparations to sail warship into Black Sea
- 09:49 French government drops fuel tax hike plan after protests
- 09:05 European Stocks - 05-12-18
14:45, 12.01.2018
Viewed 2615 times 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan
21:24, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2376 times Armenia, German KfW bank sign grant agreement for implementing “Biodiversity and sustainable local development in Armenia” program
20:50, 11.29.2018
Viewed 2199 times President Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to newly elected Georgian President
15:49, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2176 times Russia rebuffs Azerbaijani reaction to Artsakh president’s Moscow visit
15:48, 12.01.2018
Viewed 2102 times Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan's actions aimed at making Arsen Baghdasaryan subject to public curiosity and propaganda tool