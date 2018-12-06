Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 December

Food safety agency lifts temporary ban on imports from Great Britain, Netherlands


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The food safety inspectorate has abolished the temporary ban on imports of live poultry, all types of poultry products, raw materials (feathers), eggs, meat and bone meal, feed, additives, polymer and cardboard boxes from Great Britain and Netherlands.

The decision was based on the OIE-World Organization for Animal Health report on the elimination of bird flu, as well as official communiqué from the Netherlands ministry of economic affairs and climate policy.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration