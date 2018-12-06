Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 December

Armenia abolishes visa requirements for citizens of Mongolia holding diplomatic and official passports


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the decision on abolishing visa requirements for diplomatic and official passport holders between Armenia and Mongolia, reports Armenpress.

The agreement aims to promote, facilitate and encourage the visits of officials of the two sides by abolishing visa requirements for persons holding valid diplomatic and official passports.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan                                 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration