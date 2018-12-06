Armenia abolishes visa requirements for citizens of Mongolia holding diplomatic and official passports
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the decision on abolishing visa requirements for diplomatic and official passport holders between Armenia and Mongolia, reports Armenpress.
The agreement aims to promote, facilitate and encourage the visits of officials of the two sides by abolishing visa requirements for persons holding valid diplomatic and official passports.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
