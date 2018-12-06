Government in no hurry to accept ‘donation’ of jailed MP, ex-customs official

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is in no hurry to accept the property of two former officials as donations.

Lawmaker Manvel Grigoryan, the former general arrested on corruption-related charges, and former head of the Customs Committee Armen Avetisyan had earlier come forward proposing to donate private property to the state.

“It’s not ruled out that the property may have been acquired illegally and it is not appropriate to accept what’s been acquired illegally,” State Property Committee president Narek Babayan told reporters.

“This also depends on the stance of law enforcement bodies”, he said, adding that they are waiting for a final assessment, but nevertheless are developing all versions.

“However, it would be more effective to accept the donated property now than wait for the completion of the criminal proceedings, which might last more than a year,” he said.

The former customs official, Armen Avetisyan, had proposed to donate a hotel owned by him.

Earlier Babayan had said that the state might reject the donation offer and expropriate it anyway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan