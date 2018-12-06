0.5% of survey respondents in Armenia unaware of upcoming parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. According to the recent polls conducted in Armenia, 0.5% of the citizens said they are unaware that parliamentary elections will be held in the country soon, reports Armenpress. 8.6% of the respondents couldn’t answer the exact date of the election or mentioned a wrong date, Gallup International Association’s Armenia member MPG director Aram Navasardyan told reporters, presenting the results of the surveys conducted from December 1 to 4.

He said 86.6% of the survey respondents said they know that My Step alliance will participate in the upcoming elections, 63.4% mentioned the name of the Prosperous Armenia party, 55.5% - the name of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), 34.5% - the ARF, 42.3% - the Bright Armenia party. 29.4% mentioned the name of the Rule of Law party, 17.4% - the name of Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian party, 17.0% - the We alliance, 6.9%, 7.5% and 2.5% - the names of Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic party, the Christian-Democratic Revival party and the National Progress party respectively.

The polls were conducted by face to face format. 1100 people were surveyed. The surveys were conducted in 10 provinces of Armenia and all administrative districts of Yerevan in proportion to the distribution of the population of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan