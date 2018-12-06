Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 December

Soldier missing in avalanche in Armenia’s south-east


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Four on-duty contractual servicemen of the Armenian military have been hit by an avalanche on December 5 in Sisian, a town 217 km southeast of the capital Yerevan.

Three have been recovered and are in normal health condition, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS. He said that one of the soldiers is still missing and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration