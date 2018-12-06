Soldier missing in avalanche in Armenia’s south-east

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Four on-duty contractual servicemen of the Armenian military have been hit by an avalanche on December 5 in Sisian, a town 217 km southeast of the capital Yerevan.

Three have been recovered and are in normal health condition, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS. He said that one of the soldiers is still missing and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan