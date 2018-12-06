Government allows imports of right-sided steering wheel cars with 6-months period for modification

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has permitted the imports of right-side steering wheel cars until March 1, 2019, with a requirement to modify within 6 months the wheel to the left side, clear customs, register and then only use.

The decision was made today at the Cabinet meeting. It was reached as a result of discussions involving stakeholder state bodies and members of the Right Wheel activist initiative.

Armenia uses right-hand traffic (RHT) and most vehicles have left-sided steering wheels.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan