Gyumri’s “Berlin” medical center receives coupons of donations of President Armen Sarkissian and German Red Cross

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Recently Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited the Berlin headquarters of the German Red Cross on the sidelines of his official visit to Germany, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President of German Red Cross handed over the 10.000 Euros donation coupon to President’s spouse Nune Sarkissian for the renovation of Gyumri’s Berlin polyclinic.

The Armenian President thanked for the donation and added that he will also make a donation for the renovation of the polyclinic to carry out major works.

On December 5 President Armen Sarkissian and spouse Nune Sarkissian visited the Berlin medical center in Gyumri and handed over the coupons of the donations: the President provided 5 million AMD for the renovation of the medical center.

Armen Sarkissian expressed hope that the donations will help to improve the working conditions and capacities of the medical center.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan