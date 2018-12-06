YSU, AUA to have new curriculum, government approves 2019-2020 program

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the 2019-2020 list of admission examinations and curriculums for higher educational institutions bachelor’s and continuous and integrated educational programs.

“Certain changes have been made. The American University [AUA] will implement a Data Studies educational program, the Yerevan State University [YSU] will implement the Applied Statistics program and data science. Some of the private universities decided to suspend their educational activities,” deputy minister of education and science Hovhannes Hovhannisyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan