130 schools restored in Syria’s Aleppo after war

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The authorities in Aleppo have restored 130 schools in the liberated areas of the city and 340 educational facilities in the eastern part of the province, a local official told reporters, TASS reported.

“A total of 130 schools were restored and opened in liberated areas of the city, as well as 340 schools in the eastern part of the province. A total of 1,349 schools are currently open in Aleppo”, the official said.

Some school buildings were almost completely destroyed during the war.



