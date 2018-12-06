Huawei founder’s daughter, CFO, arrested in Canada on U.S. warrant

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The daughter of Chinese tech giant Huawei’s founder has been arrested in Canada and is facing extradition to the United States, Reuters reports.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who is also Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer, is related to violations of U.S. sanctions, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Meng was arrested on December 1 in pursuance of an American warrant.

A court hearing is set for Friday, a Canadian Justice Department spokesperson said.

Sources told Reuters in April that U.S. authorities have been probing Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker, since at least 2016 for allegedly shipping U.S.-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of U.S. export and sanctions laws.

Huawei confirmed the arrest and said that it is “not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng”.

China’s embassy in Canada said it resolutely opposed the arrest and called for Meng’s immediate release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan