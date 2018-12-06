Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 December

Road condition update: Fog reported on some highways, Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. On December 6, as of 09:30, fog is reported on the roads of Vayk, Yeghegnadzor, Kapan, Kotayk and Talin-Mastara-Lanjik highway.

The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass.

All roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.

