Road condition update: Fog reported on some highways, Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. On December 6, as of 09:30, fog is reported on the roads of Vayk, Yeghegnadzor, Kapan, Kotayk and Talin-Mastara-Lanjik highway.

The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass.

All roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan