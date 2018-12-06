Two U.S. military aircraft crash into Pacific Ocean

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A U.S. Marine Corps refueling plane and a fighter jet have crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan’s south-western coast after a midair collision early Thursday, the Washington Post reported.

Two of the total seven crew members have been found.

Washington Post reported citing officials that one of the recovered crew members is in stable condition. The condition of the other member wasn’t immediately clear.

The U.S. Marine Corps said that the crash involved an F/A-18 fighter jet and a KC-130 refueling aircraft during regular refueling training after the planes took off from their base in Iwakuni.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Similar incidents have taken place frequently in the recent months, with a U.S. Navy F/A -18 Hornet crashing into the sea southwest of Japan’s island of Okinawa in November, and a MH-60 Seahawk crashing off the Philippine Sea in mid-October.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan