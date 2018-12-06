French government drops fuel tax hike plan after protests

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The French government says it has dropped the fuel tax hike plan that has sparked the massive protests known as the Yellow Vests movement.

The fuel tax hike plan was suspended with a moratorium on Tuesday for the 2019 budget.

“The government is ready for dialogue and is showing it because this tax increase has been dropped from the 2019 budget bill,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the lower house of parliament Wednesday, RT reports.

It is unclear if the government might re-introduce the plan in the budget update later next year.

The leader of the right-wing National Rally (NR) party, Marine Le Pen, has called on Macron to promise not to allow the canceled tax to be reintroduced into the budget in spring “at all costs”.

Protesters welcomed the government’s step to de-escalate the situation.

But, nevertheless, it is unlikely to bring an end to the movement that also includes other demands, such as raising taxes for the wealthy, increasing minimum wage and others.

A spokesperson for the Yellow Vests, Jacline Mourad, said that the concessions of the government are “on the right path”, but at the same time she said “they will not fundamentally change the movement”.

The moratorium was introduced after the protests turned violent, with hundreds of arrests taking place and many protesters and officers being injured in clashes.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan