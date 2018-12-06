LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-12-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.45% to $1970.50, copper price down by 1.88% to $6169.00, lead price up by 1.32% to $2002.00, nickel price down by 1.51% to $11110.00, tin price up by 1.86% to $19150.00, zinc price up by 0.43% to $2591.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
