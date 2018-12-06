NK conflict must be solved through international recognition of Artsakh - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the list of My Step alliance, says an important issue in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process is to reach the negotiation process to the point where the people and government of Artsakh will have a full participation in that, reports Armenpress.

During a live pre-election debate on Public TV, Pashinyan commented on the NK conflict settlement, noting: “We state that the issue must be solved through the international recognition of Artsakh. We are holding the negotiations for two main purposes: the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination must be recognized, and international guarantees should be created for Artsakh’s security”.

Edmon Marukyan from the Bright Armenia party noted that in recent period a black campaigning is being carried out in the country, which also included Artsakh.

The Rule of Law party leader Artur Baghdasaryan considered the people’s main mandate as a priority in the conflict settlement.

Varuzhan Avetisyan from Sasna Tsrer party said the Artsakh issue must be solved not through independence, but Artsakh must join Armenia as a region.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan