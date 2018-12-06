Leaders of political forces participating in elections introduce their views on transitional justice

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The creation of mechanisms of transitional justice is important taking into account the current situation of the judicial system, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the list of My Step alliance, said during a live pre-election debate on Public TV, reports Armenpress.

“We have talked about the mechanisms of transitional justice for many times, as well as held talks with international organizations on this topic. It’s a very important topic, and I think that yes, given the current situation of our judicial system, we must seriously discuss the possibility to work with the tools of transitional justice, as well as the possibility to create a really independent judiciary”, Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) party was interested in what period the transitional justice will cover. “The transitional justice is a very delicate issue, and we need to be very cautious here. If we think of implementing it, it must never replace the justice, the courts, but the most important for us is that what period the transitional justice will cover. If it starts by the discussion of events following independence, yes we have many issues right then. Whether the transitional justice will deal with them or not? If it happens, it’s another matter”, ARF party representative Armen Rustamyan said.

“The public reconciliation must be one of the focal points and components of the transitional justice”, the Rule of Law party leader Artur Baghdasaryan said during the debate.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan