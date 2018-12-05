Pashinyan highlights clarification of obligations of CSTO member states towards one another

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO is ma very important organization for Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with “Vesti-24”. He emphasized that the goal of the Armenian Government is to raise the reputation of the organization.

“Our key goal is to make our membership to the CSTO more productive. You know that the situation in our region is not stable, and the CSTO is a security organization. The CSTO member states are our de-jure strategic partners. For us it’s very important to clarify obligations of CSTO member states towards one another. This is an important issue for us”, Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that from military and strategic point of view the Russian Federation is Armenia’s key partner in the CSTO, but it’s also very important to clarify also the positions of the other partners, particularly when it’s about Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Unfortunately, for years we had a situation when some CSTO member states voted against the interests of Armenia in international organizations, while we never voted against our partners. This process needs to be synchronized. We have to discuss and solve this issue. And it can be possible through dialogue and negotiations”, the acting PM said.

He added that now much attention is paid to the issue of the election of the secretary-general of the CSTO, but in reality it is just the upper side of the iceberg.

“It’s not the most important issue. The nature of the organization is much more important”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan