Pashinyan attends opening of factory producing household equipment

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended opening of a factory of AMJ Group of Companies producing household equipment. The factory is located Merdzavan community of Armavir Province. It’s a joint Armenian-Lebanese-Syrian investment project.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Pashinyan toured in the factory, got acquainted with the equipment of the factory, working conditions and future plans.

The factory staff informed Pashinyan that 4.5 million USD has been invested. At the initial stage the factory will provide 70-80 jobs, and will produce 126 thousand items of household equipment annually – TV, washing machine, refrigerator, air conditioner and other equipment.

It’s predicted that in the future the factory will not only supply Armenian consumers, but will also export to the regional countries and the CIS.

Pashinyan highlighted the establishment of the factory producing household equipment in Armenia and noted that the Government will continue supporting the implementation of investment projects in various spheres of the economy.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan