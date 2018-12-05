Nikol Pashinyan assesses publication of wiretapped audio-recording counterrevolution move

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about the wiretapped conversations between himself and NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan, as well as between Artur Vanetsyan and Head of Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan on a live Facebook broadcast. Pashinyan expressed confidence that the recording has been published for the reason that the “ring surrounding the corrupt system tightens more and more”.

“The corrupt system sees that what we have promised will step by step become reality following the parliamentary elections. These recording are published for finding some canals to rescue.

I have told in the past and reaffirm now that in fact, this is a warfare declared against the statehood of Armenia, and those who have provoked this warfare will be crushed”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

He urged the citizens of Armenia to go to the polling stations on December 9 irrespective of the weather conditions and vote for “My step” block. “I want to remind that these are first of all elections of Prime Minister. I hope to receive a very powerful mandate from the citizens of Armenia in order I can fight against corruption, return what has been looted from the people, and inflict a crushing defeat against this warfare waged against the people of Armenia”, the acting PM said.

He added that the wiretapping has been cut and cropped and some episodes have been removed. Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that what has happened is a counterrevolution move but the corrupt system will be crushed for sure.

