Pashinyan reacts to leaked wiretapped audio recording of phone talk with NSS chief
18:14, 5 December, 2018
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reacted to the online leaking of a wiretapped audio recording of a phone conversation between himself and National Security Service director Artur Vanetsyan.
“Folks, did you know the conspirators have spread the second part of the wiretapping. At one point I was speaking about this from the parliament floor. I will shortly go live. [with courage],” he said on Facebook.
Pashinyan also posted a video of his earlier speech on the matter in parliament.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
