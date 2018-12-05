Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 December

Pashinyan reacts to leaked wiretapped audio recording of phone talk with NSS chief


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reacted to the online leaking of a wiretapped audio recording of a phone conversation between himself and National Security Service director Artur Vanetsyan.

“Folks, did you know the conspirators have spread the second part of the wiretapping. At one point I was speaking about this from the parliament floor. I will shortly go live.  [with courage],” he said on Facebook.

Pashinyan also posted a video of his earlier speech on the matter in parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration