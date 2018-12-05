Pashinyan reacts to leaked wiretapped audio recording of phone talk with NSS chief

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reacted to the online leaking of a wiretapped audio recording of a phone conversation between himself and National Security Service director Artur Vanetsyan.

“Folks, did you know the conspirators have spread the second part of the wiretapping. At one point I was speaking about this from the parliament floor. I will shortly go live. [with courage],” he said on Facebook.

Pashinyan also posted a video of his earlier speech on the matter in parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan